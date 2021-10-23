Bandec gradually reopens its services in Holguín

he branches of Banco de Crédito y Comercio (Bandec) in Holguín are gradually reopening their services to the population and extending their service hours, depending on the available human resources and the sanitary conditions in their premises to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Mayelín Figueredo Peña, specialist in Communication and Marketing of this branch in the province, commented to ACN that they are currently working without completing the total capacity of workers in the different dependencies due to the impacts of the pandemic, in view of which all the hygienic-sanitary measures are being maintained in the different areas to contribute to reduce the spread of the disease.

The hours of service to the population were established from Monday to Friday, from eight in the morning to two in the afternoon, and on Saturdays from eight to eleven in the morning, in the latter case only for deposits.

She also explained that the 26 ATMs subordinated to Bandec's offices are operating regularly, 12 of which are located in bank offices, and are enabled directly during the day by the branches themselves.

On the other hand, she explained that in view of the demand for the service associated with the request of magnetic cards, it was decided, as from October 12, to reorganize this service, and therefore, on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, natural persons and other forms of non-State management will be attended to.

On Wednesdays, Figueredo added, they are destined to legal entities, which includes the direct debiting of payrolls and massive delivery of magnetic cards, while on Fridays the attention is given to retirees, pensioners, employees and collaborators.

Gradually, she pointed out, commercial fairs and mass card deliveries in work centers will be resumed, taking into account the sanitary conditions, since this is a favorable alternative for workers, in addition to the decongestion of personnel in the branches.

Credit services were reestablished and are operating normally, among them those for construction materials and payment of labor, managed with due coordination with the payment centers; and they are also being managed for the agricultural and livestock sectors and self-employed workers, she added.

The services associated with personal banking continue to operate in their different modalities, and there are currently new products linked to those already established in the Transfermóvil electronic payment platform.

The cashier's service also maintains its vitality in its 87 ticket offices, she pointed out, as long as the health of the workers who work there is not affected, since they are the most exposed to the virus.

Figueredo Peña explained that the objective of these measures is to provide a better service and care for workers and customers in the face of the spread of COVID-19.