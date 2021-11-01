Holguín will open its tourist services to the domestic market starting today.

The province of Holguín will progressively open its tourist services to the national market as from November 1st, where priority will be given to clients with reservations postponed for the last period of the year, depending on the available capacities in the facilities.

Carlos Álvarez, Mintur's commercial specialist in the territory, told ACN that Holguin's lodging and recreation centers in that sector meet all the sanitary conditions to serve customers, in accordance with the requirements to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Cubans, he said, will be able to enjoy as from this month the offers available at the hotels Paradisus Río de Oro, from the Meliá Cuba chain, Brisas Guardalavaca and Gran Muthu Almirante Beach from Cubanacán, as well as Playa Pesquero and Costa Verde from Gaviota.

As for the city hotels of the Islazul chain located in the capital of Holguin, they will also begin to provide services that month, after closing their isolation centers for foreign travelers on the 7th.

Yuliannis Hidalgo, commercial director of the tourist facilities in Gibara, added that they have a group of activities planned for their reinsertion in the national and international market, which will begin once the epidemiological situation in that coastal city known as the Villa Blanca de los Cangrejos (White Village of the Crabs) has stabilized.

Services aimed at the international market began in the province on October 1 with the reopening of Brisas Guardalavaca and Playa Pesquero, following the resumption of operations with the Canadian airline Air Transat, which should increase during November after the incorporation of the company Sunwing, also from that country.

Holguín is one of Cuba's most popular destinations for vacationers in the northeastern region of the island, distinguished both for its high landscape value and the quality of its beaches of crystal-clear waters and white sand.