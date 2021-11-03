First anniversary of the Molecular Biology Laboratory celebrated in Holguín

The Holguin Molecular Biology Laboratory, in charge of processing real-time PCR samples to identify positive cases of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, celebrated its first anniversary this Tuesday.

With more than 500 thousand samples analyzed during this period, its group of more than 40 workers has played an essential role in the battle against the pandemic in the territory and other provinces of the eastern region.

To commemorate the anniversary, during this day a small ceremony was held in which a group of workers of the institution were recognized and in which the Central de Trabajadores de Cuba gave the laboratory the seal of Merit for Humanism, Sensitivity and Solidarity for its work in the fight against Covid-19.

The head of the Molecular Biology Laboratory, Dr. Enit Alepuz Frómeta, on the first anniversary of the center mentioned that the process has been arduous and, in a certain way, difficult for them, because they started practically from scratch and over time they have learned to improve the quality of their work.

She explained that at present, as a result of the implementation in the province of new protocols for the confrontation of the pandemic and the installation of the Suma laboratories, this site is also in charge of the confirmation of the positive samples that come out of the three laboratories that use this technology, two in the municipality of Holguin and one in Moa.

The Holguin Molecular Biology Laboratory with the capacity to analyze about 1,200 samples per day of PCR in real time will maintain its vitality for this and other tasks assigned to it, all for the health of the people of Holguin.