Tourism Suppliers Trade Fair in Holguin

The promotion of alliances between suppliers of goods and services and companies is one of the goals of the Commercial Fair of Tourism Suppliers that starts today in Holguin, in eastern Cuba.

State entities and around 19 forms of non-state management are meeting to promote the exploitation of local resources, increase the suppliers' portfolio and provide solutions to domestic needs, without having to resort to imports.

Gabriel Perez, commercial specialist of the Holguin-Las Tunas delegation of the Chamber of Commerce, explained to Prensa Latina that the meeting also proposes a space for the widest and most varied negotiation, in order to achieve the effective articulation between economic actors with tourism.

Hence, during this day, there will be not only the traditional agricultural products or handicrafts, but also repair and maintenance services to facilities, means of transport or other means, he added.

Convened by the Government of Holguín, the Fair aims to contribute to the development of an inclusive and sustainable tourism, in which the potential and attributes of the territory are present in the offers of that sector.

Holguín is the main sun and beach destination in eastern Cuba, which combines several tourism modalities, including nature, history, culture and health.

Since October, airlines from Canada, Mexico and the Bahamas began to reestablish operations to Holguín, and for the winter season, it is estimated that between 49 and 52 weekly flights will arrive in the territory.

