Construction company makes housing support programs viable in Holguín

The Holguin Provincial Construction Company DOMUS is making feasible the manufacture of materials for housing programs in the Holguin territory due to the lack of basic components required in the construction process.



Abel Guetón Silva, a specialist in materials production of the entity, explained to ACN that with this objective, the production of bricks to replace the use of blocks in the construction of walls, due to the lack of cement in the country, is being promoted.



This process, he said, has been implemented in the company's units in each of the 14 municipalities of the province, through which more than 100,000 pieces of this type are manufactured monthly.



In turn, these establishments are in charge of the production of other resources such as aggregates, mosaics, plateaus, sinks and tanks with their respective lids, which are created from the registration of the necessary means to accelerate the completion of the housing programmed in each territory.



In the last stage, he emphasized, the lack of cement has led to the reorientation of work strategies in order to rationalize the available resources to meet the existing demands in the construction processes of floors, walls and roofs.



The products manufactured in each of the DOMUS units are sold to the subsidy plans through commercial establishments in each municipality, called Multimac.



In the province there are other entities dedicated to favor the development of housing programs such as the Empresa de Materiales de Construcción de Holguín Médano, with productions of blocks of different dimensions, mosaics, granite, gravel and artificial sand.