Cayo Bariay: Holguín's growing natural attraction



In Cuba there is a natural park that has a lot of history and attracts today the gaze especially of Europeans for certain mystery, it is Cayo Bariay, in the province of Holguin.

It is the place where researchers determined that the Admiral disembarked on October 28, 1492, although some scholars doubt it, but that would be a simple description of a place with much more to tell.

The area recreates both the stay of the Spaniards at that time, and -above all- the presence of the Taino aborigines, their culture, traditions, religious dances, and all this through a corps of dancers with costumes of that time.

Therefore, before Covid-19 it was a place highly frequented by tourists, both local and foreign.

The visitor could come across an indigenous woman who speaks perfect English, and perhaps other languages, to point out where Columbus' ships entered.

That place is truly wonderful, surrounded by greenery and virginal nature and with a monumental park that recalls the encounter of the two cultures.

Cayo Bariay is located in the eastern Cuban province of Holguin, one of the most touristic of the country, on the northern coast; an indisputable place to visit because experts reiterate that Columbus landed there.

This place is recorded by the navigator in his diary, with a mixture of rudimentary Spanish, Italian, Portuguese and Catalan.

The landscape is dominated by a gently rolling plain to the north and very steep to the south, formed on volcanic rocks where erosive processes predominate.

Moreover, the encounter of the two cultures is commemorated there with a memorial erected in 1992, in Punta de Sabaneta, on the occasion of the 500th anniversary of that extraordinary event.

That monument symbolizes the Encounter of two Cultures, the European one composed by a ruin representing the development of the neoclassic and the aboriginal one, formed by replicas of objects, made by them, found in excavations.

Cuban authors Miguel Angel Esquivel and Cosme Casals presented in that place at the time the book Christopher Columbus' Route along the Holguin coast, a commented edition of different aspects of that route.

Casals commented to this journalist that this volume deals with the area, since Bariay and its landscapes became a component of identity, culture and universal knowledge.

Cayo Bariay became a bay together with Bururú, which belonged to the north coast of the village of San Salvador de Bayamo, or known as the Highlands of Maniabón, because it was not until 1752 that it became part of the jurisdiction of Holguín.

For biographer Antonio Núñez Jiménez (1923-1998), Bariay is the House of Columbus, since that scenario symbolizes the door that opens the road to Cuban modernity.

(With information from Prensa Latina)







t