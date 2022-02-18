President Miguel Díaz-Canel talks with residents of the city of Holguín



President Miguel Díaz-Canel spoke on Thursday in the city of Holguín with residents of the Alex Urquiola neighborhood, as part of the integral visit of the Central Committee of the Communist Party (PCC) to this eastern Cuban province.



According to the Twitter account of the Presidency, the president also visited the Ismaelillo children's circle, a new premises of the Family Attention System, the Enrique Caballero Hernández elementary school and two medical offices.



"On his way he received the usual affection of the Holguineros, who maintain a special relationship with President @DiazCanelB, who was for several years secretary of the Party here," the official source reported.



According to the publication, the ruler also spoke with several mothers who are waiting for a solution to their housing problems.



As part of his tour, Diaz-Canel and the Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the PCC, Roberto Morales Ojeda, exchanged with young students of the Universities of Medical Sciences and the House of Higher Studies of Holguin.



Earlier, during a meeting of the Communist Party in the municipality of Holguin, the President emphasized that the Revolution maintained its humanist vocation and put the life of its people first in the most difficult times.



In this analysis, he pointed out that despite the economic situation, the government has tried to affect the population as little as possible and called on leaders and producers to look for alternatives in the face of shortages.



According to local media reports, the President described a context marked by the intensification of the US blockade, the incidence of Covid-19, the attempted soft coup and the media manipulation against the island.



The Central Committee of the PCC and its auxiliary structure began last 15th an integral evaluation of the fulfillment of the agreements of the 8th Congress of the organization in the province of Holguin, which will be developed until tomorrow, Friday, and includes visits to economic and social centers of urban and rural localities.



(With information from Prensa Latina)



