Holguín is one of the country's leading tobacco producers.

Celebration of International Workers' Day boosts tobacco production in Holguín

The more than three thousand workers of the Tobacco Collection, Processing and Twisting Company in the province of Holguin will celebrate the international proletariat holiday with the satisfaction of belonging to one of the entities that has been able to maintain its productive management stable in the midst of the crisis generated by the Covid-19 and the multiple affectations of the hostile policy of the Government of the United States against Cuba.


This May Day will be an occasion to ratify the commitment to increase to the maximum the efficiency and competitiveness of the tobacco activity in the territory, recognized as one of the most important contributors to the productive process at national level.

 

The five factories specialized in the manufacture of twisted cigars for export in this eastern Cuban region aim at producing 16.2 million cigars of the Cohiba, Montecristo, Partagás, Romeo y Julieta, Hoyo de Monterrey or H. Upmann brands this year, which are sold in the international market by the Habanos S.A. firm.

 

Likewise, the ten Holguin-based industries dedicated to the manufacture of cigars for domestic consumption will guide their work effort towards the achievement of 37 million 920 thousand physical units as a total plan in 2022.

 

For their part, the four existing agricultural-based business units expect to collect 699.8 tons of tobacco leaves during this period, in spite of the harsh climate.

 

The workers' collective of the tobacco guild in the province, composed mostly by women and young people, will be present in the celebrations for the International Workers' Day as an expression of support to the Economic-Social Model of Socialist Development, of unity and resistance of the people -main protagonist of the work of the Revolution-, and that Cuba Lives and Works.


Holguín is the province of the country that contributes more twisted cigars for export, followed by Villa Clara and Sancti Spíritus.

 

Yamila Pupo Otero
Author: Yamila Pupo OteroEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
The most read

