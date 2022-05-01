First of May: Day of recognition to the effort and unity of the holguineros

The celebration for the International Workers' Day will be a day to recognize the effort and contribution of the operators of the motorized tricycles in the city of Holguin during the confrontation to the pandemic of the Covid-19, who with voluntary disposition and solidary attitude joined in tasks of support and rapid response to contain the impact of the worst sanitary crisis faced by the humanity in the last years.

They celebrate May Day with the satisfaction of having collaborated in the transfer of patients and health personnel in complex moments of SARS CoV-2 virus transmission, and immersed in the resumption of public transport activity in the territory, very affected in the past year by the movement restriction measures.



The proletarian scenario will be an occasion to show support for the Revolution and demand the end of the blockade that has a devastating impact on transportation by preventing fuel supplies to Cuba.

The motorized tricycles since mid-2017, under the leasing system, travel main and prioritized routes of the City of Parks, the third most populated in the country with more than 300 thousand inhabitants, and provide service in eight piqueras, located in key points of high demand for passenger transportation such as hospitals, bus terminals and urban areas of the periphery.

Of the 170 vehicles of this type approved by the Ministry of Transportation for the provincial capital, 133 are currently in circulation -29 of them continue to provide support to the health sector.

They provide an organized and reliable urban transportation alternative in terms of road and health services. So far this year, more than 317 thousand trips have been made, benefiting more than one million passengers, in compliance with the hygienic protocols of the current epidemiological situation.

The celebration of the world proletariat takes place in Holguín in a scenario that gives way to new economic actors and to the improvement of the state entrepreneurial system in search of greater autonomy, efficiency and competitiveness that favor the production of goods and services and the well-being of the population.