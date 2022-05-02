Real Audio

Holguineros marched in support of the Revolution on May Day

Pin It

The celebration of the world proletariat that is held every year on May Day brought hundreds of thousands of workers, peasants and students to the squares of Holguin, who marched with their families as an expression of support for the Revolution.

"Cuba Lives and Works" was the slogan that guided the more than 150 thousand workers in their march, in which united all, side by side, they ratified the present and future commitment" to continue the construction of a "sovereign, independent, socialist, democratic, prosperous and sustainable nation.


The compact and joyful march was dominated by Cuban flags, banners with the names of Fidel, Raul and the leaders of the working class, as well as banners with slogans of unity and support for the Revolution.
Together, in a tight march, thousands of Holguineros organized in the 15 unions, paraded through the Plaza de la Patria with patriotism, color and enthusiasm, embracing the multiple reasons that move them to defend their ideas and principles, their roots and highest patriotic traditions, and the reality they chose to build.


Katia María Ochoa Aguilera, Director of Health in the Province, said that "It is a joy to parade again in the square after two years, without being able to celebrate May 1st in this way, due to the confinement imposed by Covid-19, today we workers are once again present, demonstrating the unity of our sector, our people, and the commitment of the health workers with the Revolution".


"We show our support to the struggles of the world proletariat: we do not go out to demand anything as it happens in many places. We march with the determination and the desire to always be faithful to the legacy of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro," says Adriana Peña, a student of Medical Sciences.


For Jesús Batista, member of the Association of Combatants of the Cuban Revolution in the territory, it is a commitment to attend the square on a day like this: "It is a yes for the Revolution and socialism, it is a yes for Cuba, an opportunity to reaffirm our political conviction and that we will always be fighting for Unity - Long live May Day".


Similarly Amaury Velázquez Zaldívar, member of the National Association of Small Farmers (ANAP), said that "in strategic alliance the peasants and workers starred in a historic parade this Sunday morning, a march full of enthusiasm and color."


The young people of Holguin were also present this May 1st, to demonstrate that they are the historical continuity of the revolution, as stated by journalism student Ivett Rivera Macías, "it was nice to see the great representation of students from different universities and young people from all sectors of society gathered today in the square, demonstrating the support of the new pines to the Cuban revolutionary process".


And that is how workers are, full of joy and optimism, who do not shrink in the face of adversity, which is why this May 1st we once again gathered in compact marches and embraced each other, satisfied to have won another victory of the many achieved by our people.

 

Yamila Pupo Otero
Author: Yamila Pupo OteroEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , , ,

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

Latest news

  • Holguineros marched in support of the Revolution on May Day

    The celebration of the world proletariat that is held every year on May Day brought hundreds of thousands of workers, peasants and students to the squares of Holguin, who marched with their families as an expression of support for the Revolution.

  • First of May: Day of recognition to the effort and unity of the holguineros

    The celebration for the International Workers' Day will be a day to recognize the effort and contribution of the operators of the motorized tricycles in the city of Holguin during the confrontation to the pandemic of the Covid-19, who with voluntary disposition and solidary attitude joined in tasks of support and rapid response to contain the impact of the worst sanitary crisis faced by the humanity in the last years.

  • Cuba's Central Bank updates regulations on digital assets

    The Central Bank of Cuba (BCC) updated the regulations on the use and operations with certain digital assets related to financial, exchange and collection or payment activities, in and from the national territory

  • Film networks with other arts at Cuba's Book Fair

    "The cinema tends its nets. Relationship of the big screen with other arts" is the text presented this Wednesday by Ediciones Icaic in the context of the 30th Havana International Book Fair.

  • Acute Respiratory Infections: Important health problem in Holguín

    Acute Respiratory Infections (ARI) are currently an important health problem in Holguin province with great magnitude and consequences for the pediatric and elderly population. The identification of risk factors, social health education and early and adequate treatment prevent complications and death.

The most read

Copyright © 2020 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.