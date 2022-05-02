Holguineros marched in support of the Revolution on May Day

The celebration of the world proletariat that is held every year on May Day brought hundreds of thousands of workers, peasants and students to the squares of Holguin, who marched with their families as an expression of support for the Revolution.

"Cuba Lives and Works" was the slogan that guided the more than 150 thousand workers in their march, in which united all, side by side, they ratified the present and future commitment" to continue the construction of a "sovereign, independent, socialist, democratic, prosperous and sustainable nation.



The compact and joyful march was dominated by Cuban flags, banners with the names of Fidel, Raul and the leaders of the working class, as well as banners with slogans of unity and support for the Revolution.

Together, in a tight march, thousands of Holguineros organized in the 15 unions, paraded through the Plaza de la Patria with patriotism, color and enthusiasm, embracing the multiple reasons that move them to defend their ideas and principles, their roots and highest patriotic traditions, and the reality they chose to build.



Katia María Ochoa Aguilera, Director of Health in the Province, said that "It is a joy to parade again in the square after two years, without being able to celebrate May 1st in this way, due to the confinement imposed by Covid-19, today we workers are once again present, demonstrating the unity of our sector, our people, and the commitment of the health workers with the Revolution".



"We show our support to the struggles of the world proletariat: we do not go out to demand anything as it happens in many places. We march with the determination and the desire to always be faithful to the legacy of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro," says Adriana Peña, a student of Medical Sciences.



For Jesús Batista, member of the Association of Combatants of the Cuban Revolution in the territory, it is a commitment to attend the square on a day like this: "It is a yes for the Revolution and socialism, it is a yes for Cuba, an opportunity to reaffirm our political conviction and that we will always be fighting for Unity - Long live May Day".



Similarly Amaury Velázquez Zaldívar, member of the National Association of Small Farmers (ANAP), said that "in strategic alliance the peasants and workers starred in a historic parade this Sunday morning, a march full of enthusiasm and color."



The young people of Holguin were also present this May 1st, to demonstrate that they are the historical continuity of the revolution, as stated by journalism student Ivett Rivera Macías, "it was nice to see the great representation of students from different universities and young people from all sectors of society gathered today in the square, demonstrating the support of the new pines to the Cuban revolutionary process".



And that is how workers are, full of joy and optimism, who do not shrink in the face of adversity, which is why this May 1st we once again gathered in compact marches and embraced each other, satisfied to have won another victory of the many achieved by our people.