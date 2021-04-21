Ignorance lasts until COVID-19 knocks on your door

If the epidemiological situation due to COVID-19 were not so worrying at this time in the province, in baseball terms we could affirm that in the last days Holguin is hitting home runs, one after another, with full bases. We saw this coming, due to the almost suicidal behavior that many have in the face of the SARS-CoV2 coronavirus.

For days now, we have been registering positivity numbers that have never been reported before in the entire course of the pandemic since March 18, 2020, when we had the first case.

For example, on Friday, April 16, there were 26 autochthonous cases, but on Monday, April 19, there were the voluminous number of 61 and on April 20, the record: 80 (73 confirmed contacts, three with undetermined source of infection and four imported from Russia).

With these 80 patients, distributed among the municipalities of Holguín (69), Frank País (three), Moa (five), Urbano Noris (two) and Sagua de Tánamo (one), there are more than a hundred positive cases, including 17 children, in addition to 15 suspected cases and 1,010 contacts under surveillance, from the 70 active source of infection in 13 municipalities.

This is a very complex scenario which may continue to be complicated by the increase in the number of people diagnosed without a specific source of infection, which leads to predict the existence of unidentified persons who are transmitting the virus in the community, in their families, on the street or at work.

With this new characteristic of the sanitary situation is that the new code of life imposed by the COVID-19 must be assumed, with all rigor, because many who are at home without going out, such as newborns, children under five years of age, pregnant women and older adults, are getting sick, since those who leave home when they return do not comply with the most elementary hygiene norms foreseen in these times.

For these and many other reasons, it is essential that the general population fully understands the risks to which they are exposed by contracting SARS-CoV-2, due to the implications for their health and the lives of their loved ones, friends and neighbors.

On the other hand, I find logical the concern of some, that after reporting the positives in each day, they want to know about them the smallest details and, above all, where they live, but for me those details are not the most essential; for us - the population - what should be of concern are the measures to be taken in each place where we are or where we go, because even at home we must keep in mind several, especially if there are newborns, pregnant women, elderly or other people with diseases such as hypertension, diabetes mellitus, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and others.

In view of this problem, the health system must identify and isolate in a timely manner all confirmed cases, contacts and suspects, carry out a comprehensive and thorough epidemiological survey to identify possible contacts, intensify active screening in the community and workplaces and ensure compliance with the measures established for this stage, among other actions to control the transmission of SARS-CoV-2.

It depends on all of us that Holguin stops this increase of COVID-19 positives, for our health and life.