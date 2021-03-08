March 8th: International Women's Day

This March 8, although atypically due to the presence of Covid-19 and all that this implies in terms of compliance with the measures to confront the pandemic, the 8th of March, "International Women's Day", cannot under any circumstances go unnoticed.

The celebration brings to mind the figure of the outstanding German communist fighter Clara Zetkin, as a promoter of establishing this date in defense of women's rights. She made the official proposal during the International Congress of Socialist Women, held in 1910 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

In the case of our country, International Women's Day was celebrated for the first time on March 8, 1931, in the auditorium of the Centro Obrero de Cuba, in Havana.

Every March 8 is a propitious occasion to quote great personalities who have expressed their views on women. Two of them, Cuba's National Hero José Martí and Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, specially exalted women in general and Cuban women in particular.

Martí said of them: "The campaigns of the people are only weak when the heart of the woman is not enlisted in them, but when she trembles and helps, when the woman, shy and quiet of her nature, encourages and applauds, when the cultured and virtuous woman anoints the work with the honey of her affection, the work is invincible".

Fidel always emphasized the leading role of Cuban women in all the tasks of the Revolution, and the following quote is revealing of this concept: "Women constitute a true army at the service of the Revolution... Women are a Revolution within the Revolution... When men fight in a town and women can fight, these towns are invincible, and the women of this town are invincible".

Throughout the history of our country, it is obligatory to refer to unforgettable women for the example they left behind. These are the cases, just to mention a few, of Mariana Grajales, Leonor Pérez and Lucía Iñiguez, and more recently Celia Sánchez, Haydée Santamaría, Melba Hernández and Vilma Espín stand out.

As a tribute to all women on this "International Women's Day", Martí expressed in a magnificent synthesis: ...victory is incomplete when the woman's heart is not moved. He is the medicine; he is the miracle; he is the triumph".