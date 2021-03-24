Reyes, the converter of wood into art

Once again the love for everything that is done captivates, awakens admiration in those of us who had the opportunity to discover the charm of marquetry turned into impressive works, work developed by Luis Alexander Reyes Cuenca, in his workshop located in the Piedra Blanca district, in the city of Holguin.

Invited by a friend who works in the aforementioned workshop, we went to meet Reyes, an artist of great talent, empirical training and proven talent, capable of captivating all who observe his creations and open the way to communication, from the mysterious charm of a task full of sensitivity, patience and overflowing commitment to quality.

Before my eyes, búcaros, jewelers and other figures of small and medium format shelled praise, strengthen the admiration before the incredible and admirable, capable of inspiring the chronicler lover of the beautiful that awakens this art.

The work is done with wood, essentially relying on júcaro and other timber trees with the added value of advancing along clear paths, always attached to an exquisite application of the marquetry technique, the result of the knowledge provided by the skills born of systematic practice, while listening to those who know the most about the profession.

.

Reyes is a fortunate man because of the family and workers who accompany him, and he confessed that his greatest treasure is based on the gift offered to the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz, when he celebrated his 90th birthday.



The artist tells that after overcoming adversities and with the decisive support of Luis Antonio Torres Idivar, then First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba in this province of Holguin, he was able to send Fidel a miniature elaborated by him, in a beautiful approach to the birthplace of Biran, a work that occupied in 2016 protagonist spaces in the national and provincial press.

It is difficult not to be impressed by all the beauty of his creations in wood, when visiting the workshop of Reyes, a holguinero capable of giving life to raw wood, without ceasing to dream, with the aspiration of being part in a short period of time of the Cuban Association of Artisans Artists, known as the ACAA.

I can assure that the charm of the marquetry technique, which springs from the talent of Luis Alexander, is simply impressive, and reminded me of the poetic singer when he said: "only love engenders wonder".