Carmina's passion and profession, caring for affectionate animals

For almost four decades Carmina Iralda Pupo has been working as a professional in Veterinary Medicine. She is well known in the city of Holguin for her skills, knowledge and sensitivity in favor of the welfare and health of animals.

Aware of the responsibility and dedication that their care and protection demand, she strives to guarantee prevention, accurate diagnoses, effective treatments and control of the diseases they suffer or can transmit to humans.

On several occasions and with her own resources, she has rescued and given refuge in her home to many stray or abandoned animals, offering them health care, food and affection, since she is constantly searching for alternatives to heal their injuries and : "I really like my work, I dedicate most of my time to the care of affectionate animals".

This consecration is appreciated by the community that trusts and uses her services. At the beginning of her career she worked in a porcine unit and later she was the main doctor of the Canine Technique in the province.



From her vast experience as a veterinary specialist, she warns that currently "there are many diseases caused by hemoparasites such as Babeasis Canis and Ehrlichia canis, which cause blood dyscrasia until they cause death", and other viral diseases such as Parvovirus, very common during the first months of life of dogs, which is usually fatal if not identified and treated in time. There are also cases of Hepatitis, Canine Distemper and acute Gastroenteritis, bacterial diseases such as Leptospirosis and a great parasitic proliferation (mange and fleas)".

Although she is satisfied with the recent approval of the Animal Welfare Decree-Law, which watches over their physical and mental state in relation to the conditions in which they live and die, she considers that in Holguín it will be a great challenge to put an end to the abandonment and mistreatment that many of them still suffer and to have the necessary medicines for their sanitary assistance and epidemiological surveillance.

That is why priority is given to the completion of the asylum that will house the homeless dogs and cats in a place that is currently being set up in the veterinary clinic specialized for the attention of affectionate animals in the city of Holguin. "There they will be gathered from next May and will receive therapeutic treatment and anti-rabies prevention, as well as food until they can be adopted".

Their performance exalts humanitarian and ethical values. For the fulfillment of this objective and the other legislated norms, it joins efforts to promote the responsible ownership of companion, productive and working animals, as well as the satisfaction of their basic needs with greater human compassion and awareness in their treatment and protection as an essential premise for the conservation of biological diversity.

Every March 24, Cuba celebrates Veterinary Medicine Workers' Day, an event that was instituted in 1961 when Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro unified the country's veterinary services with the signing of Resolution number 254 of the National Institute of Agrarian Reform.