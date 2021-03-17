Holguinero Ulicer Aguilera to attend athletics Grand Prix in Tunisia

Holguin javelin thrower Ulicer Aguilera Cruz, para-athlete of the F-13 category, has been preparing since February 15, together with his teammates, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with the aim of seeking a good result in the Grand Prix of Tunisia, to be held from February 18 to 22.

Ulicer, Parapan American champion, and Paralympic champion Omara Durán are the only ones in the Cuban squad with secure tickets for the Tokyo 2021 Paralympic Games, while the other five athletes will seek qualification in the Tunisian event.

"The preparation has been very good, we have had no interruption in training, everything planned has been fulfilled, so we are in a position to face the Grand Prix of Tunisia and get good results," said the athlete native of the municipality of Banes.

"The team is optimistic, especially our five teammates who are looking to qualify for the Japanese event, while Omara and me are working to perform well," concluded the lanky athlete.

The Cuban delegation of athletics for people with disabilities has had difficulties in training while in Cuba, due to the spread of COVID-19, a condition that affected members of the Cuban squad.

Ulicer obtained his Olympic ticket after reaching fourth place in the World Championship of the discipline, developed in 2019, precisely in Dubai.

The Grand Prix of Tunisia is the most immediate competition for Ulicer, but his eyes are focused on the Japanese Games, a lid to which he will access for the first time in his short sports career and for which he maintains his optimism.

With information from Flabio Gutiérrez (Ahora)



