Friday, 09 April 2021

Real Audio

Venezuela to produce vaccine against Covid-19 in alliance with Cuba

Pin It

Venezuela will start the production of the Abdala vaccine, one of the five vaccine candidates developed by Cuba against Covid-19, informed today the Executive Vice President Delcy Rodríguez.

v cubanas anticovid19 f t pAccompanied by a Cuban scientific delegation, the vice president supervised on Thursday the operation of the Socialist Enterprise for the Production of Biological Medicines, in Caracas, in order to verify the necessary conditions for the elaboration of the drug.
While the world is engaged in a process of inequality and pettiness in the access of the peoples to vaccines, here is Cuba giving its example and solidarity to Venezuela', said Rodriguez in statements to the media.
He pointed out that the parties also reviewed all aspects related to the participation of Venezuelan volunteers in the third phase of Abdala's clinical studies, which should begin in the next few weeks.
The Vice-Minister ratified the commitment of the Bolivarian Government to guarantee the population's access to immunization against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, in order to overcome the pandemic situation.
At the end of March, President Nicolás Maduro announced the decision to incorporate, as from July, the Cuban drug Abdala to the country's vaccination scheme against Covid-19.
deisy politica f t pl

The President reiterated that this nation will only admit the use of immunizers proven by the country's scientific and sanitary authorities, an action aimed at guaranteeing the health of the population.
Maduro also underlined that the country is advancing in the vaccination of prioritized social sectors through the use of the drugs Sputnik V (Russia) and Sinopharm (China).
The Bolivarian Executive announced the decision not to grant a license for the use in Venezuela of the vaccine developed by the British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, due to the complications presented in persons immunized with this antigen.
The Venezuelan authorities informed the World Health Organization that only those drugs approved by the national scientific and pharmacological institutions will be allowed to enter the country through the Covid-19 Global Access Fund for Vaccines (Covax).
(With information from Prensa Latina)

Radio Angulo
Author: Radio AnguloEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

Latest news

  • Venezuela to produce vaccine against Covid-19 in alliance with Cuba

    Venezuela will start the production of the Abdala vaccine, one of the five vaccine candidates developed by Cuba against Covid-19, informed today the Executive Vice President Delcy Rodríguez.

  • Cuba reiterates commitment to universal health care

    Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez noted that Cuba has trained 37,267 health professionals from 147 countries since 1960.

  • Campismo Popular in Holguin extends its lodging services.

    The Empresa de Campismo Popular de Holguin shows an exponential growth in the expansion of lodging services in the last period, which will allow it to reach the 40th anniversary of the entity as one of the provinces with the largest housing capacity in this modality in the country.

  • U.S. blockade limits technical orthopedics services in Holguín

    The U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed against Cuba for nearly six decades has directly affected the import of components necessary for the manufacture of equipment for the Technical Orthopedics Laboratory in the province of Holguin, one of the programs prioritized on the Caribbean island.

  • Vilma, the simplicity and greatness of her life

    Vilma Espín Guillois, genuine representative of the Cuban woman, was born on April 7, 1930 in Santiago de Cuba, and bequeathed to posterity a work of infinite love and consecration to the Cuban Revolution, which granted her the honorable title of Heroine of the Republic of Cuba.

The most read

Copyright © 2020 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.