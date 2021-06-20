Cuba thanks Europe for its support against the US blockade



Chancellor Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, on behalf of Cuba, has thanked Europe for its support against the US blockade and the solidarity events held accross the world.

The foreign minister, that is in New York for the world vote against the blockade, has used Twitter to sent his greetings to the 15th Meeting of Cubans residing in European countries, and ratified his gratitude for the support provided to help the island fight the Covid-19 pandemic.



In London, the demonstrators called by the Cuba Solidarity Campaign (CSC) marched through several emblematic sites of the city such as Parliament Square and Whitehall Avenue, until culminating at the central Trafalgar Square, to the cry of 'blockade is hate, send love to Cuba'.

On the otherhand, the leader of the Dominican left wing, Narciso Isa Conde, denounced the criminal and prolonged blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba.

Isa told PL that the United States 'does not forgive Cuba for having initiated the process towards the second independence of Our America, or for having launched a redemptive revolution for all its oppressed population, or the decorum, firmness and rebellion of the Cubans against their cruel colonialism'.

Friends of Cuba in the US are staging demonstrations in 16 cities against Washington's economic, financial and trade blockade hurting the neighboring island for over 60 years.

That hostile policy was hardened even more by the Trump administration but Biden's government has done nothing to ease it.

The US blockade against Cuba today reaches a higher level of hostility, with direct and extraterritorial actions in the midst of the economic and sanitary complexities imposed by the pandemic.

This is how Ismara Vargas, director of US Legal Affairs and Analysis at the Cuban Foreign Ministry, summarized how Washington's coercive measures are fulfilling their purpose of causing considerable damage to the national economy and Cuban population.