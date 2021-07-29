Bolivian government to send medical supplies to Cuba

The President of Bolivia, Luis Arce, announced the dispatch of a plane with syringes and food for the Cuban people, who, he said, are experiencing difficulties due to the criminal economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba.

We learned from Cuba that solidarity is sharing what little you have with those who need it most, Arce referred in his message published on the social network Twitter on Tuesday night.

"Today #Cuba is going through difficulties due to the criminal blockade. Tomorrow we will approve a decree to send a plane with syringes and food for the Cuban people. We learned from Cuba that solidarity is sharing what little you have with those who need it most. Long live July 26!" he tweeted.

In another communication, Arce highlighted that this South American nation has benefited from Cuban solidarity with medical brigades that have reached Bolivian homes with professional attention.

He also thanked Cuba for its solidarity and internationalism, and added that Cuban professionals have performed thousands of eye surgeries in Bolivia through Operation Miracle and have provided literacy training.

Arce emphasized that Bolivia once again joins the chorus of humanity calling for the end of the criminal U.S. blockade and demanding respect for the free self-determination of peoples.

The Bolivian nation joins the countries that have recently sent their solidarity aid to the largest of the Antilles, with donations of food and medical supplies.

With information from ACN