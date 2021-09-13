Argentine mills will export 10,000 tons of flour to Cuba after 15 years without shipments to this country.

The cargo of 10,000 tons of flour is already in the warehouses of the port of San Pedro, Buenos Aires, awaiting the Cuban ship that will arrive on the 13th.

A consortium of 50 member companies of the Argentine Federation of the Milling Industry (FAIM) will export 10,000 tons of flour to Cuba in the next few days, after 15 years of no shipments to the country.

This was confirmed to Telam (National News Agency of Argentina) by the president of FAIM, Diego Cifarelli, who affirmed that the "objective is not only this export, but we want it to be the starting point with Cuba, which is a country with which we would love to consolidate affective and commercial ties".

According to the business leader, the cargo of 10,000 tons of flour is already in the warehouses of the port of San Pedro, Buenos Aires, waiting for the Cuban ship that will arrive on the 13th, in two days.

According to Cifarelli, the market of the Caribbean country "was elusive during the last 15 years. We had exported from the Argentine milling industry years ago, but in recent times it became quite difficult due to the loss of competitiveness we had and the irruption of Turkey in the region".