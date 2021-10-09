Agreement with Cuba to transfer technology

The governments are moving forward in a plan in which Argentina will provide technology and machinery and Cuba will increase purchases of other products.

The government is making progress in a commercial agreement for the transfer of agri-food technology, know-how and machinery with Cuba, so that the island will develop its agricultural sector through Argentine technology. INTA, YPF Agro, Argentine producers and companies with export potential will participate as suppliers.

Although the negotiation stage has not yet been completed, the project could include land rental payments, training of Cuban professionals and technicians, technology transfer and the export of agricultural machinery adapted to direct sowing. Under this scheme, Cuba would benefit from the use of land that is not currently used for farming or livestock raising.

To date, Argentina has presented a technological package with projections of planted areas and yields for corn and soybeans, based on the country's experience in agricultural matters, adaptable to different types of soil and weed management. The next step will be to send a mission made up of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, INTA, agricultural machinery suppliers and companies that provide agricultural services to Havana to visit the land and identify the technology to be transferred. That is, to analyze the characteristics of the agrochemicals and fertilizers needed and define the type of irrigation required.

The framework of the project was elaborated during a visit to the island by Jorge Neme, Secretary of International Economic Relations of the Foreign Ministry. During his stay, he met with the authorities of the Foreign Ministry, Foreign Trade and Agriculture portfolios, as well as representatives of the private sector. "New possibilities are opening up for the development of bilateral economic relations, especially in food production", the Cuban Minister of Foreign Trade, Rodrigo Malmierca Díaz, announced in his networks.

Grains for tourism

Cuba is Argentina's most important trading partner in Central America and the Caribbean. During the first half of 2021, bilateral trade reached US$200 million, which meant an 8 percent increase over the same period in 2020 and was almost entirely explained by the increase in Argentine exports. The surplus for Argentina was US$192.6 million.

The main products that the country sells to the island are cereals, which account for 32.7% of exports; rice, with 15.8%; black beans, 2.9%; and powdered milk, 2.7%. In exchange, Argentina imports cigarettes, immunological products and rum. During the last years, the Cuban trade deficit was partly compensated by the services sector, since Cuba is one of the main destinations chosen by Argentine tourists.

Meanwhile, the following Argentine products are under negotiation for entry into Cuba: apples, pears, bovine embryos and live horses. Meanwhile, Cuba requested requirements for the export of tropical fruits and vegetables and frozen lobsters to the country.