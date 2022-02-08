India: Cuba is helping to vaccinate the world

Under the headline "Cuba is helping to vaccinate the world", the Indian portal Peoples Dispatch highlighted the shipment of vaccines from Cuba to countries such as Syria, hard hit by a decade of war and sanctions by the United States.

Cuba has a comprehensive plan to support the distribution of vaccines in the global south to ensure that no one is left behind, the digital publication added.



Havana offered its support to the distribution of vaccines in developing countries that are struggling to ensure a rapid deployment of immunizers against Covid-19, the media reported.



Cuba has enlisted its Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics, famous for its work in Africa during the Ebola outbreak, for immediate deployment and training of personnel to distribute the vaccines, Peoples Dispatch added.



After vaccinating 90 percent of its population with at least one dose of its homegrown vaccines, Cuba is willing to send them to other countries and has already made donations to nations such as Syria and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the publication highlighted.



So far, Cuba has sent 57 medical teams to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic in 40 countries, such as the Bahamas, Italy, Honduras, South Africa and Togo.